EDWARD KOPELSON (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest well Ed and, enjoy your rewards for a job well done...."
    - Gene Terkelsen
  • "Rest well Ed, and enjoy your rewards for a job well done...."
    - Gene Terkelsen
  • "Rest well Ed and enjoy the rewards for a job well done. ..."
    - Gene Terkelsen
  • "It is time for you to rest and, get your reward Ed, for a..."
Service Information
Unitarian Church Of Montclair
67 Church St
Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 744-0463
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Unitarian Congregation
67 Church St
Montclair, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KOPELSON--Edward, Age 74, passed on October 26th, 2019. Ed, raised in Union, NJ, last lived in Montclair, NJ. He was a graduate of Ohio State University and Rutgers Law School. As an attorney in private practice, Ed worked passionately defending the rights and interests of those who hold less power in our social structure. Among other achievements, he had a significant impact on laws governing accessibility. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on November 17 at 3pm at the Unitarian Congregation in Montclair, 67 Church St. Memorial donations in the memory of Ed can be made to Community Health Law Project, South Orange, NJ and Access Exchange International, San Francisco.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019
bullet Ohio State
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.