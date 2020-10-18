EDWARD LASKY

LASKY--Edward, of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 86. Born and raised in The Bronx and a longtime resident of Teaneck, Ed is survived by Norma, his beloved wife of 54 years, sons Robert and Peter, daughters-in-law Roberta and Marjorie, grandchildren Allison, Dylan, Taro and Gemma, granddog Bo, and many cousins and friends. Ed's passions for cooking and entertaining will long be remembered and he will be deeply missed.





