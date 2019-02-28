Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAUBER--Edward. A major New York and New Jersey wine distributor for over 25 years, died February 20 at Mount Sinai Hospital after a long illness. Mr. Lauber, whose company, Lauber Imports, represented fine wines from the United States and from every major wine producing country in the world, was known for erasing the line between the personal and professional and sharing genuine, lifelong friendships with many of his wine associates. He was born in New Jersey in 1931, attended St. Benedicts Preparatory High School in Newark and St. Peter's College in Jersey City. While serving in the Army in Germany, he became enthusiastic about travel through Europe and about wines he encountered along the way. After the Army, the first job he was offered was with a wine and spirits distributor, where cordials were a focus. A few positions later, he was hired to spearhead the effort to build Baron Philippe de Rothschild's Mouton Cadet Bordeaux brand in the United States. It was a turning point in his career. He loved the wine business so much, that he created his own fine wine distribution company in 1979 and called it Lauber Imports. Mr. Lauber was president, salesman and delivery man. His business acumen, his natural warm personality and his previous wine experience led to a quick start. While his relationship with Baron Philippe de Rothschild began as a strictly formal business one to develop Mouton Cadet in the U.S., once he formed Lauber Imports, the Baron asked Mr. Lauber to represent the three prestigious Chateaux he owned; Mouton Rothschild, Clerc Milon and D'Armhailhac. The two men developed a close, personal friendship that lasted until Philippe's death in 1988. The negociant firm, Laboure-Roi of Burgundy, signed on as a client at the same time. Laboure-Roi owner, Armand Cottin, also became a lifelong friend. As Mr. Lauber's reputation for his astute business sense and integrity spread, other fine wineries joined his company, including such prestigious brands as Jordan, Montes and Vietti. Ultimately, Lauber Imports represented over 750 wineries from 16 foreign countries and California and sold to over 8,000 customers in New York State, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Lauber Imports was one of the first wine importers to transport its wines in refrigerated trucks and to store them in refrigerated warehouses. In 2004, Wine & Food Magazine named Lauber Imports as the industry's Best Wine- Importer-Distributor. A year later, Lauber Imports was sold to Southern Wine & Spirits. "Ed made a fantastic contribution to the wine industry," Mel Dick, president, wine division and senior vice president of Southern Glazer's Wines & Spirits, said, "He was so very special." Aurelio Montes of Vina Montes, Chile, added, "He left a deep foot print in my heart; and he was so close, so loyal, so supportive of Marsha, his wife. He was an example to follow if you search for true happiness." Mr. Lauber ran seven marathons, one in Bordeaux, two in Paris, four in New York. He and Marsha bicycled through many wine regions and they enjoyed visits and meals with winemakers throughout the world. In return, with his deep interest in food and his cooking skills, when wine people came to New York, he and Marsha did not take them to restaurants as most professional wine people did. They cooked dinner for them in their home. As Mary Ewing Mulligan, MW, director of the U.S. Programs for Wine and Spirits Education Trust, said, "Ed Lauber was a visionary in his wine-only company. And he loved his work more than anyone I have known." In fact, when he was asked how he measured success, Mr. Lauber never mentioned money or power as his yardstick. "What I do is not just a job, not just a way of earning a living. It's part of my life, it's a joy." He leaves Marsha Palanci, his wife of 41 years; his sons from a previous marriage and their wives, Mark and Laureen, Chris and Rya; his six grandchildren, Leah, Nicole, Markus, Matthew, Jessica and Kaylee; and his sister Maryann and brother Jack. The family will have a private Memorial service in Mr. Lauber's honor. In lieu of flowers, it was Ed's wishes that donations be made in his honor to CancerCare, where he was a trustee for over a decade. CancerCare, 275 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001.



