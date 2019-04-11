Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD LEDERKRAMER. View Sign

LEDERKRAMER--Edward, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Edward was born to Bertha (Kupsnecker) and Dr. Harry Lederkramer on May 8, 1924. Edward was raised in Manhattan and continued to live in the family's apartment, and his childhood home, until his death. Affectionately known as "Eddie" to his family, Edward spent the majority of his sales career at Gimbels, where he sold electronics and never missed a day of work. Eddie was an Army Medic during WWII, stationed in France. He was a gifted athlete and loved playing tennis, something he did until his 92nd year. He enjoyed traveling with his longtime companion Ann(a) Tangredi. He loved his desserts, particularly chocolate, yet despite his excellent health, managed to avoid eating green vegetables his entire life! Eddie is survived by his sisters-in-law, Paula and Muriel, nieces Ruth (Jim), Susan (Vito) and Carol (David) and his nephews David (Sarah) and Richard as well as his grandnieces Lauren, Jade, Sofia and Rebecca and grandnephew Stephen. He will be remembered for his incredible generosity, wonderful storytelling and his impeccable manners. Services are being held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30am at Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to The or a .



