EDWARD LEHMAN

LEHMAN--Edward Ray. Edward R. Lehman 70 died in NYC on October 22, 2020 of leukemia. A resident of Sutton Place, he was born in Muskogee, OK on November 18, 1949 to the late Ray and Margaret Ann Lehman, he earned a BA in business administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1972 and masters in international finance from NYU. In 1993, he began an advertising career with Lotas Minard Patton McIver, Inc. whose staff became and remain family. He is survived by his fiancee Francois Hougaard, brother John Lehman (Christine Carlson) and their children Ellen and Carlson and a host of friends who were like family. We will miss him deeply.





