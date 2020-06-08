Edward M Rosenblatt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Marshall Rosenblatt, 87, of Queens, NY, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3rd at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital.

He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Rosenblatt; his daughter, Caren Rosenblatt; his son, Mark Rosenblatt and his wife, Edelyn; and his two grandchildren, Danielle and Jake.

Born and raised in Patterson, NJ, the son of Anna and Charles Rosenblatt. He regularly made the local paper with his strong pitching arm for the Eastside High School's baseball team. After being in the Army during the Korean War, he graduated from New York University and continued on to Brooklyn Law for a Masters Degree.

In the early 1970's, he started his own accounting firm, establishing clients some of which remained with him for all these decades. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. He was known to all for his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity, honesty, and loyalty.

On June 7, 2020, Sinai Chapels provided a private burial service with immediate family members attending.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org) or Alzheimer's foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved