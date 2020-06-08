Edward Marshall Rosenblatt, 87, of Queens, NY, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3rd at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Rosenblatt; his daughter, Caren Rosenblatt; his son, Mark Rosenblatt and his wife, Edelyn; and his two grandchildren, Danielle and Jake.
Born and raised in Patterson, NJ, the son of Anna and Charles Rosenblatt. He regularly made the local paper with his strong pitching arm for the Eastside High School's baseball team. After being in the Army during the Korean War, he graduated from New York University and continued on to Brooklyn Law for a Masters Degree.
In the early 1970's, he started his own accounting firm, establishing clients some of which remained with him for all these decades. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. He was known to all for his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity, honesty, and loyalty.
On June 7, 2020, Sinai Chapels provided a private burial service with immediate family members attending.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org) or Alzheimer's foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/)
Published in New York Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.