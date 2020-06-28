EDWARD MARON

MARON--Honorable Edward A. We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Honorable Edward A. Maron of Hewlett, NY on June 18. Born in 1940, and raised in Brooklyn, Justice Maron received a B.A. from Yeshiva College and a J.D. from St. John's School of Law. The practice of law, however, was not his primary focus during all the years that followed. While raising his family and becoming a respected and successful business entrepreneur, Justice Maron maintained connection with the law by serving as an Administrative Law Judge of the City of New York and an arbitrator. He won his first election and took the bench as a judge of the District Court of Nassau County in 2000. Justice Maron and his fellow Democrat judicial nominees defied expectations when they swept the election and assumed their judgeships. He served in that position until his election to the New York State Supreme Court in Nassau County. Justice Maron maintained a reputation for being tough while always treating litigants and their families fairly and with respect. He combined legal acumen with the deal-making ability he developed in business. Family has always been the most important thing in Justice Maron's life. He is survived by his loving children Jeffrey (Rhonda) and Janice, Melanie (Richard) and Lauren (Jon), siblings Reuben (Sandy), Norman, and Reba (Alden), nine grandchildren, his beloved companion Penni Zola, a large extended family, and many friends. Donations may be made in Justice Maron's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.