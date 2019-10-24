MATTIMOE S.J.--Fr. Edward J. October 20, 2019. Age 85. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Toledo, Ohio. Father Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian C. and Thomas J. Mattimoe; his brothers and their wives, Lt. Col. Thomas E. and Julie Mattimoe, John G. and Margaret Mattimoe; his brother-in-law, William Hutton. He is survived by his sister, Marjorie M. Hutton, her children along with those of his deceased brothers and their families. After his time in the province office, Ned was able to return to one of his true loves, writing. In 1983, Ned became the founding editor of Company, a Jesuit magazine which told stories of individuals, groups and institutions pursuing the Jesuit mission (1983-1994). He then was appointed an associate editor of America Magazine (1995-1998). Fr. Ned then decided to focus on sacramental ministry and was a priest in residence at St. Patrick Parish in Huntington, New York (1998-2011). Shortly after he began his parish ministry, September 11 occurred and a number of Ned's parishioners were killed. Offering compassionate assistance to families and other survivors, and sharing their deep suffering and mourning, affected Ned very deeply. In 2011, Ned was missioned to Colombiere Center to pray for the Church and the Society and care for his health. Visitation is Friday, October 25, 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 26, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 24, 2019