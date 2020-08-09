1/
EDWARD MCENEANY
McENEANY--Edward J., of NYC, Madison, and New Providence, NJ, passed away at Lantern Hill Senior Living on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at the age of 81. Edward born to Mary (nee McKenna) and Edward J. McEneany in NYC. He was predeceased by Margaret (nee Croke) his first wife; and Lois (nee Lehmkuhl) his second wife. Edward worked in accounting for Delloite & Touche, and Pfizer, Inc. in NYC. An avid runner and tennis player who enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and Giants, as well as investing in the stock market. Edward is survived by his loving son Brian and his partner, Billy Campbell; his dear sisters, Sr. Barbara McEneany and Kathleen Singer, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his loving older sister, Sr. Mary Carmel McEneany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, New York by mail to 496 Western Highway, Blauvelt, NY 10913, Attn: Development Office. https://www.opblauvelt.org/ Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:30-11:30am and then the funeral mass at 11:30am at St. Vincent Martyr Church, 26 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ. (All visitors must wear face coverings.) Interment to follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Shunpike Road and Noe Avenue, Madison, NJ. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com for additional information or to send the family condolences.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
