MERRIN--Edward. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Edward Merrin, whose legacy will live on in his family's exemplary leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. Edward was predeceased by his wife Vivian z"l. We extend our deepest condolences to his children, Seth (Anne Heyman z"l), Jeremy (Linda Blum), Sam (Holly), and Esther Merrin Bronstein, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





