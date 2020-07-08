EDWARD MERRIN

MERRIN--Edward H. The Program for Medical Education Innovation and Research (PrMEIR) at NYU's School of Medicine mourns the passing of Ed Merrin, an innovative artist and businessman committed to high quality compassionate bedside care and training the next generation of physician educators. Your contributions to medical education will be missed. We hope to carry your legacy into the future through The Merrin Master Clinician Fellowship program (est. 2004) and the work we do. To date, 26 Merrin Fellows have completed the program and have had impact within and outside of the NYSOM community.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store