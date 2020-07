Or Copy this URL to Share

MERRIN--Edward H. The DOROT Community mourns the passing of Edward H. Merrin, a former Honorary Board member and longtime supporter, whose generosity enables DOROT to foster meaningful intergenerational relationships. His belief in DOROT's mission is shared by his family who have also been generous supporters and leaders at the organization. Our deepest condolences to the entire Merrin family. May his memory be for a blessing.





