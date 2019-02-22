Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD NOROIAN. View Sign

NOROIAN--Edward Hagop. 1928-2019. Edward Hagop Noroian died on Thursday, January 24, 2019, in Canaan, Connecticut at the age of 91. Born in 1928 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to immigrant Armenian parents of modest means, Noroian rose to become a leading figure in the public health arena. After serving in the military post World War II and earning degrees in history from Long Island University (B.A.) and Columbia University (M.A.), Noroian became absorbed by the growing challenge of healthcare. A subsequent Master's Degree in Public Health from Yale University led to a series of hospital administrative positions and directorships, including at Hartford Hospital, University Hospital in Baltimore, Presbyterian-University Hospital in Pittsburgh and Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. But the capstone of his career were three related posts in New York City. In 1978, Noroian was named Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Presbyterian Hospital, the teaching facility for Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. There he relentlessly addressed what he saw as needed expansion of patient care, taking steps to modernize the medical center, build a new community hospital, develop a nursing home, set up a home healthcare agency and pioneer a high-risk patient referral center. Five years later, he was instrumental in spinning off PHRI/Presbyterian Health Resources, Inc. where he served as President. The goal of this for-profit management and construction consulting subsidiary was not only to provide its expertise to other medical facilities, but to use its profits to help fund services at Presbyterian Hospital. Finally, Noroian was President of Professional Health Services, Inc., a cutting-edge healthcare consulting firm that specialized in assisting hospital management in turn-around situations both in the US and abroad. Somewhat unusual for a senior executive, he cared as much about the people with whom he worked as he did about high standards of performance and results. So many of his colleagues and subordinates considered him their mentor, coach or even "intellectual father." Some maintain that his friendship and influence have helped shape them to this day. Other aspects of his influence: He was a Fellow/Member of the American College of Hospital Administrators, the American Public Health Association and the International Hospital Federation, among others. Over the course of his professional life, he authored numerous published articles, papers and book reviews. While Noroian lived and worked in many places over his lifetime, he always considered New York City his true home. He also enjoyed many years as a seasonal resident of Davis Park, Fire Island and more recently, Ancramdale, NY. Friends found him worldly, witty, charming and knowledgeable, a lifelong avid and eclectic reader who, in retirement, often read a book a day. He never lost his love of history and looked for opportunities to feed that passion. That passion contributed to his enthusiasm for travel, both for pleasure and in the role of speaker, delivering papers and talks on public health issues at teaching hospitals and professional conferences around the globe. He will be greatly missed, not just for his professional excellence, but also for his gracious humanity. His big smile, his love of laughter, his ready ear, his generosity and his gentlemanly ways have left an indelible imprint. Noroian is survived by his loving wife of more than 30 years, Jane Plasman; children, Cheryl, Deborah (and David) Brookes and Edward; brother, Richard (and Karen Braverman); grandchildren, Nicole and Edward (and Theya); and great-grandson, Edward. Donations in his memory may be made to: Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 East 59th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or Ancram Neighbors Helping Neighbors Association, P.O. Box 97, Ancramdale, NY 12503. Expressions of condolences to the Plasman and Noroian families can be mailed to: Plasman/Noroian Families, P.O. Box 102, Ancramdale, NY 12503. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 22, 2019

