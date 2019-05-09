EDWARD OHM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD OHM.
Service Information
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ
07733
(732)-946-3322
Obituary
Send Flowers

OHM--Edward Allen, brilliant mathematician, engineer and research scientist, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home in Holmdel, NJ. He joined the Navy at 17 "to help win the war"; then earned B.S. and Ph.D. at University of Wisconsin. His career was at Bell Labs' Crawford Hill Campus where, among other notable accomplishments, his work was integral to successful launch in 1960 of the world's first passive communications satellite (Project Echo). Ed was a noble man. He is survived by his brother Glen Ohm, San Rafael, CA.
Published in The New York Times on May 9, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.