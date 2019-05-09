OHM--Edward Allen, brilliant mathematician, engineer and research scientist, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home in Holmdel, NJ. He joined the Navy at 17 "to help win the war"; then earned B.S. and Ph.D. at University of Wisconsin. His career was at Bell Labs' Crawford Hill Campus where, among other notable accomplishments, his work was integral to successful launch in 1960 of the world's first passive communications satellite (Project Echo). Ed was a noble man. He is survived by his brother Glen Ohm, San Rafael, CA.
Published in The New York Times on May 9, 2019