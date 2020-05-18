1935 - 2020

Edward Paul McGuire, 85, a much loved father and grandfather who dedicated his professional life to pursuing justice for the underprivileged, passed away from Covid-19 on May 15, 2020. Born to Edward Patrick McGuire and Cecile McGuire on March 7, 1935, Mr. McGuire grew up in the Bronx with his younger sister Mary Ann.







Mr. McGuire was a true New Yorker who spent eleven years being educated by Jesuit priests at Fordham Preparatory School, Fordham University and the Fordham University School of Law. An academic scholarship permitted Mr. McGuire to study economics at Fordham University. While a law student, Mr. McGuire worked the night shift as a mailer for the New York Times to help pay for his legal education. Despite this workload, he graduated from law school in 1960 and passed the New York Bar Examination on his first try.







Religious faith inspired Mr. McGuire's concern for the impoverished and for victims of bigotry. He began his career by running a free legal aid clinic in Spanish Harlem. And in 1963 he and his wife Maureen joined in Martin Luther King's historic March on Washington.







Mr. McGuire then became one of the original soldiers in America's War on Poverty. He worked as an attorney for more than twenty years for the Office of Economic Opportunity and subsequently for the Legal Services Corporation. Mr. McGuire's efforts included administering legal aid grants, publicly criticizing elected officials for abuse of power and helping to prepare legal briefs reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. McGuire's employment brought his family to several different cities including Chicago before settling in Fairfax County in 1976. After leaving government employment, Mr. McGuire worked as an advocate for the needs of older Americans with the American Association of Retired Persons before retiring.







His fondness for desserts and his passion for spending time at the beach windsurfing will be long remembered. Above all, Mr. McGuire enjoyed anything that brought happiness to his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor never wavered even as he bravely faced Alzheimer's disease the last eight years of his life.







Mr. McGuire is preceded in death by his wife Maureen and his grandson John Patrick Niel. He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Flora; his children Frank McGuire (Michele), Laura Niel, Sean McGuire (Kathleen), Daniel McGuire (Julia Paz) and Matthew McGuire (Christine); grandchildren Julia Mulliganiel (Paul), Lisa Niel, Erin McGuire (Michael), Alexander McGuire, Sebastian McGuire, Brenna McGuire, Kaitlin McGuire, Colleen McGuire and Patrick McGuire.







In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to So Others Might Eat, 71 O St NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Published in New York Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020.