EDWARD REID
REID--Edward S. III. Davis Polk mourns the loss of our dear friend and former partner Ted Reid. Our deepest sympathies are with the Reid family. A 1951 graduate of Yale University, Ted went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves on active duty before receiving his LL.B. from Harvard Law School in 1956. He joined Davis Polk in 1957, became a partner in 1964 and later served on the firm's Management Committee. Ted will be greatly missed by the entire Davis Polk community.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
