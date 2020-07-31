EDWARD ROBERTS

ROBERTS-- Edward R. (Rubin), New York, passed away at the age of 99 at home from natural causes on July 26, 2020. Edward served in WWII in the Far East Service Command. With a BA Brooklyn College and a MA (NYU) in Economics, he joined J. Aron & Company (1955). As a Partner/CFO, he was instrumental in the merger of J. Aron into Goldman Sachs (1981). He served as a LP at Goldman until retirement in 1996. In 1985 he founded The Helen Drutt Gallery, 724 Fifth Avenue, later, Loveed Fine Arts, the premier ceramic gallery in New York, where he worked until his passing. He served on the board of Manhattan Theatre Club (1975 until 2002), was a supporter of LongHouse Reserve and served on the Finance Board for the National Parks Conservancy. Edward was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Rosalind Roberts. He is survived by their son, Marc Roberts (Nancy), and grandchildren Michael and Elisabeth. Edward is also survived by his loving wife Elaine Krauss, and her family; Seth Krauss (Lauren), Nina Krauss, Robin Plevener (Michael), Ann Krauss (Dennis) and their children. Please send donations to: New York Presbyterian Hospital, c/o Mary Brunner, Office of Development, 850 Third Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022 and/or Manhattan Theatre Club, c/o: Barry Grove, 311 West 43 Street, #9, New York, NY 10036.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store