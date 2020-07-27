1935 - 2020

Edward S. Bradley was born in Hartford on February 17, 1935 to Edward W. and Catherine Bradley. Steve graduated from Trinity College (with honors) in 1957 and received an MA from the University of Iowa in 1959, where he held both research and teaching fellowships, the research grant under the distinguished historian, Stow Persons. In addition he was honored at Iowa that year with election to membership in the graduate historians' honor society, Phi Alpha Theta. After a few years teaching, he joined E.F. Hutton and Company in 1966 in New York City, moving to Merrill Lynch in 1971, and finally to Salomon Brothers in 1979, where he retired in 1997 as vice president and Head Supervisory Analyst. Following retirement from Salomon Brothers he served as Head Supervisory Analyst for Credit Lyonnais Securities (USA) until 2003, and then as a consultant to Barclays Capital in New York and London. He was for many years a faculty member of the New York Institute of Finance, and a long-time member of the Board of Arbitration of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In addition, he served as arbitrator for FINRA, and its predecessor, the NASD, and for the National Futures Assn. (NFA). He served three five-year terms on the NFA's Education Committee and constructed the study guide then given to candidates for the futures qualifying (series 3) examination. Steve was a member of several committees that established the criteria for various professional levels in the securities and futures industries. Such committees created the examinations to qualify for these positions. He was chosen to represent all NYSE member firms on the industry panel which oversaw the first major revision of the Series 7 examination, the major qualifying test for entry into the securities industry. He was the co-author of four editions of the classic The Stock Market (John Wiley), the last edition of which has been translated into Russian; and author of other books on the securities and futures markets. Steve had conducted seminars on securities, options, and futures in Moscow, Toronto, Geneva, Kuwait, London, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Panama, and Jakarta, as well as in many major US cities. Above all else, he was kind. Steve passed away on July 26. He leaves his wife of 54 years Joan of Brewster, NY, son Ted of Union City, NJ, daughter Cynthia of Greenwood Lake, NY and two grandchildren Liam and Harrison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store