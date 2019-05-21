SACK--Edward J (Ned), died peacefully at home on May 19. He is survived by his devoted wife Sue; his brother Paul; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Ned was a very gentle, wise, witty, kind, capable and compassionate person with no pretentions. Beloved husband of Sue for 66 years, they shared a genuine love of classical music, especially opera. They lived in Brooklyn Heights where Ned served ably on the Board of Long Island College Hospital for several years. A graduate of Harvard and Harvard Law School, he worked for several organizations and spent over 20 years in his last position as the first General Counsel of the International Council of Shopping Centers. Ned had a keen mind and exemplary writing skills which enabled him to explain complex legal issues in simple, clear and concise language. He was a very special person and will be sorely missed. Services 11:30am Wednesday, May 22 at "The Riverside" 76th Street at Amsterdam Avenue.



