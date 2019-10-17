SALTZMAN--Edward. Edward M. Saltzman, of New York, passed away October 12, 2019. He was born March 3, 1937, in the Bronx to Bernhardt and Myra Saltzman. Ed is survived by his wife, Marian; children Carol Andrykowski (Joel), Steven Saltzman (Marcy Lefkovitz), and Lisa Solomon (Charles); and grandchildren Jett, Jordan, Silvie, Charlotte, Abigail, Matthew, Benjamin and Amanda. Ed cofounded Health Learning Systems and was dedicated to many charities. Contributions may be made to Bing Waldenstrom Program (Dana-Farber, Boston) and Sutton Place Synagogue.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 17, 2019