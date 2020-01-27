SEIDLER--Edward R., (May 19, 1935 - January 24, 2020), of Paramus, NJ. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and civic leader, Ed made life richer through his warmth, humor, wisdom, honor - and thundering bass voice. Over his distinguished career, Ed served over 30 civic and professional organizations, including three decades as a cryptologist and officer in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. He is survived by his wife Laurie Seidler, daughters Leslie Seidler and Randi Silber (Fred), grandchildren Zoee Silber and Zach Silber (Mara), great-grandson Elliot Silber, and brother Richard Seidler (Donna) of Manhattan, KS. We love you to the sky.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 27, 2020