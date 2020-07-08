EDWARD SHOBER

SHOBER--Edward Wharton. Edward Wharton "Whartie" Shober, Jr. dies at 93 on June 24, 2020 at home in Palm Beach, FL of heart failure, his fiancee, Glorvina Schwartz at his side. Wharton Shober hailed from a long line of eminent Pennsylvanians, which includes New Deal-era Governor George H. Earle III, General Anthony Wayne, and Joseph Wharton, founder of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1946, Shober attended Princeton. In 1950, he joined the First City Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry and served in Germany. Shober went on to a career in international business. In 1972, Shober was elected President and CEO of ailing Hahnemann Hospital and Medical College, saved it from financial ruin, and was awarded an honorary doctorate of science from Wilkes College in 1975. Shober spent a decade in Saudi Arabia as co-founder and CEO of its largest hospital management firm, then two decades in England where he had business and consulting interests. In 2000, Shober wrote his first of three spy novels and retired to Palm Beach in 2008. He is survived by his fiancee, Glorvina Schwartz; children, Reute Butler, Nubby Shober, Paula Mather Shober; step- son, Michael Diffenderffer and seven grandchildren.





