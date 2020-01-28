Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Steven Penzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2020

Dr. Edward S. Penzer died peacefully in his Manhattan home on January 14th at age 95 and 7 months. Born in Brooklyn and raised in South Ozone Park, Edward served during WWII in the Army Air Force and on detached service with the Royal Air Force in the China-Burma-India Theater. Returned to civilian life, he obtained his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from, respectively, Queens College, the City College of New York, and New York University, and after serving as a school psychologist in Sullivan County (its first ever) and later, in Rockville Centre, pursued psychoanalytic training at the New York Freudian Society's training institute (becoming that organization's fourth graduate). A former editor of the American Psychological Association Division 39 Newsletter and founder of PsychAbstracts, he devoted himself to helping many people throughout his fifty years of private practice. He had much to be proud of, modest though he was. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, step-children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Dr. Edward S. Penzer died peacefully in his Manhattan home on January 14th at age 95 and 7 months. Born in Brooklyn and raised in South Ozone Park, Edward served during WWII in the Army Air Force and on detached service with the Royal Air Force in the China-Burma-India Theater. Returned to civilian life, he obtained his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from, respectively, Queens College, the City College of New York, and New York University, and after serving as a school psychologist in Sullivan County (its first ever) and later, in Rockville Centre, pursued psychoanalytic training at the New York Freudian Society's training institute (becoming that organization's fourth graduate). A former editor of the American Psychological Association Division 39 Newsletter and founder of PsychAbstracts, he devoted himself to helping many people throughout his fifty years of private practice. He had much to be proud of, modest though he was. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, step-children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close