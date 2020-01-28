1924 - 2020
Dr. Edward S. Penzer died peacefully in his Manhattan home on January 14th at age 95 and 7 months. Born in Brooklyn and raised in South Ozone Park, Edward served during WWII in the Army Air Force and on detached service with the Royal Air Force in the China-Burma-India Theater. Returned to civilian life, he obtained his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from, respectively, Queens College, the City College of New York, and New York University, and after serving as a school psychologist in Sullivan County (its first ever) and later, in Rockville Centre, pursued psychoanalytic training at the New York Freudian Society's training institute (becoming that organization's fourth graduate). A former editor of the American Psychological Association Division 39 Newsletter and founder of PsychAbstracts, he devoted himself to helping many people throughout his fifty years of private practice. He had much to be proud of, modest though he was. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, step-children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020