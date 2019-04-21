Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD STREATOR. View Sign

STREATOR--Edward, Jr. Edward James Streator, Jr. December 12, 1930 - April 16, 2019. A native of New York, Edward Streator served as a US Foreign Service officer for over thirty years. His last assignment was as U.S. Representative with the rank of Ambassador to the OECD in Paris. After receiving a degree from Princeton in 1952, he graduated from the Naval Officer Candidate School at Newport and served aboard the USS McNair and the USS Minah. While in the Navy, he passed the U.S. Foreign Service examination and went almost directly into the State Department, with foreign assignments to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Lome, Togo. Afterwards, he became State Department intelligence officer for the ex-Belgian Congo. A tour, during the Vietnam War , as Assistant to Secretary of State Dean Rusk, was followed by an assignment to the US Mission to NATO in Paris and Brussels. After returning to Washington, he directed NATO Affairs and then became Deputy US Representative to NATO in Brussels. This was followed by a tour of seven years as Deputy Chief of Mission in London. Before retiring, he then served as Ambassador to the OECD. After retirement, he lived in London, France and New York. During his last years, he served as a business consultant, and for five years was President of the American Chamber of Commerce (UK). In addition, he served on a number of boards of charities. Mr. Streator was awarded the Franklin Medal of the Royal Society of Art and the State Department's Wilbur J. Carr Award, as well as the Presidential Meritorious Service award. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla, three children and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

