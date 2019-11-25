Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward W. Ziegler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2019

Edward Ziegler died at home in Colorado Springs on November 9, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn NY, and he graduated from a Duke University in 1955. He married Sally McIntosh in Savannah, GA in 1957.



His career was spent in editorial and publishing, and he is the author of five books, numerous articles and poems for every special event or occasion.



During his career, he worked with such diverse authors as Rachel Carson, Eric Sloane, and James Michener. At one point, he worked with Phillips Petite, the man who walked between the World Trade Centers.



An amateur musician, he played numerous instruments, including the French horn, harpsichord, and the piano. Not only did he build three harpsichords, he was an avid reader, and played the piano daily.



He will be remembered for his quick wit, and an amazing knowledge of historical facts. He loved a play on words, and was a master of etymology.



He was the ghost writer for Word Power, the volcabulary column in the Reader's Digest for many years. His interests included listening and playing Baroque music. He loved fly fishing in his younger days, and he loved chess and astronomy.



Edward was always interested in learning new things, and exploring new ideas.



He is survived by Sally, his wife of 62 years, three children- Andrew (Wanda), Matthew (Liz), Sally (Tony), and four grandchildren- Racquel, Lachlan, Dan and Owen (Leah). In addition, he is survived by his brother Michael (Joanne), nieces Linda, Nancy, Margaret, and Elizabeth, and nephew Bill.



He is often asked "are you lucky?". Given his full life, and peaceful passing, we can all answer "yes Dad, we are all very lucky..."



Donations may be made at Grace & St. Stephen's Church in Colorado Springs or Pikes Peak Hospice. Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019

