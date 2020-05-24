EDWARD WEINER
WEINER--Dr. Edward. Arthur, died on April 20 at the age of 84. Beloved father of Meredith Cardenas (Eduardo) and Jed Weiner (Veronique) and loving grandfather of Sebastian and Gabriella Cardenas and Emilie and Eva Weiner. Graduate of Columbia College and Boston University School of Medicine. Army pathologist, Ft. Benning, GA, 1963-5. Chief resident of Pathology at NYU Medical Center. Fellow at Memorial Sloane-Kettering in Cytopathology Department under the renowned Dr. Leopold Koss. Initiated Cytopathology Dept at NYU Medical Center and served as its first chief. Chief of Pathology at Beekman Downtown Hospital. One of the most effective advocates of non-smoking laws in the 1980s as Vice President of the New York Board of the American Cancer Society. Known for his generosity, humor and love of learning. Passed on his childhood fascination with elephants to his adoring grandchildren.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
