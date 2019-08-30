YORKE--Edward, 60, late of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on August 28th. Ed had the kindest, most gentle soul. He was beloved by all, and no matter the circumstance, he put his family first. He was incredibly generous, quietly helping everyone around him without ever taking credit or expecting something in return. Ed received a Bachelors of Science degree from the Wharton School and a Juris Doctor from New York University. Ed had a remarkable career in finance beginning at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Apollo, rising to Vice Chairman at Credit Suisse's Investment Banking Division and culminating at the Gores Group. Ed was also a philanthropist, sitting on the Board of Trustees of Greenwich Academy and the Board of Overseers of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania. Ed is survived by his loving children, Alexandra, Samantha, Jonathan and Benjamin and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer. He is also survived by his parents, Melvin and Laura, sister, Mindy, brother, Richard, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 30, 2019