YOUNG--Edward Joseph. Dr. Edward J. Young, "A brilliant mind, a quiet humor is Eddie's unique combination." Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle passed away peacefully in Lakewood, CO on January 5, 2020. WWII Veteran and Graduate of Linden High School; Rutgers-BS, Phi Beta Kappa; MIT-PhD. Born February 18, 1923 in Roselle, NJ. He and his wife Amelia Painter moved to Golden, CO in 1955 to pursue his 40-year career in Geology with the U.S. Geological Survey. His work involved the Schwartzwalder uranium mine, mineralogy, petrology, and geochemistry. He was an animal lover, and avid tennis player and reader, science and philosophy enthusiast, and enjoyed hiking and traveling to the mountains and seashore with his family. He was laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO with military honors.



