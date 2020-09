Or Copy this URL to Share

YOUNG--Edward Eugene. Gene passed August 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Penelope, sons Kit and Ted, grandson Scott and granddaughter Olivia. A Navy pilot who flew the Berlin Airlift, a longtime theater professor at Fordham University, and a good kind man, he will be greatly missed.





