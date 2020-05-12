BLAIR--Edwin, passed peacefully at home on May 10th in the company of his longtime companion, Selma Brenner. Born in Brooklyn in 1929, Edwin lived his entire life in New York. He loved his high school, Stuyvesant, and the dear friends he made there. A graduate of City College, Edwin spent much of his career at Sperry Rand. His great gift was curiosity; his great passion, short story writing. Edwin was pre-deceased by his first wife, Gloria, mother of Lynn and Jill. He was also predeceased by his eldest daughter, Lynn and his beloved second wife, Judith. He is survived by Selma, his children, Jill (Fay), Chantal (Steve) and Mark (Veronica) as well as his eight grandchildren, Jaz, David Nathan, Juliana, Philip, Judith, Isabella, Charlie and Leonardo.





