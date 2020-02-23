Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN BORDO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BORDO--Edwin S., veteran Broadway and film actor, director, acting teacher and vocal/speech coach, died January 23, 2020, in New York City, at the age of 88. Ed was born March 3, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Samuel and Rose Bordo of Miami, FL, brother, William Bordo, sisters, Beatrice Salling, Esther Roark, Thelma Sachs, Ann Levine, Zelma Margolis and Bella Margolis Cook, nephews, Kenneth Bordo, Fred Margolis, Audrey Bordo Joyce, and Laura Margolis. He is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and their children. Ed is best known for his longtime performance as Drake the butler in the original Broadway production of "ANNIE", his portrayal of Johnny Rispoli in Broadway Danny Rose, and appearances in The Purple Rose of Cairo and Masquerade. He also appeared in a variety of TV shows and commercials. Ed was also a well respected acting teacher and coach. He especially enjoyed his time coaching magicians with a longtime friend. As per Ed's request, no funeral or other service was planned. Remember him with a smile and a glass of cheer.



