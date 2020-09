Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLLANDER--Edwin Paul. August 15, 1927, died September 29th, 2020. Distinguished Professor of Psychology Emeritus, College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York. Beloved husband of Patrica A. Hollander, who predeceased him March 27th of this year. Survived by sister, Judy Steiker, son, Peter, and his wife Kimberly Dow, and four grandchildren.





