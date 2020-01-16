HOLZER--Edwin Howard, of Barrington Hills, IL, died December 16 at age 86. Holzer was born in New York City on June 22, 1933, to the late Leo D. Holzer, the artist who founded Holzer Displays, and the late Claire G. A violin prodigy, he studied at Ivan Galamian's Meadowmount, High School of Music and Art, and Yale (1954), where he also earned an MA in English Literature (1955). He served in the US Army Special Services as concertmaster of the Seventh Army Symphony for three years. His advertising career spanned Benton & Bowles, William Esty, Grey, and Grey-North, which he led in various roles - President, Chairman/CEO - through various name changes until its parent company filed for bankruptcy in October 1999. In his later years, Holzer was an active member and sponsor in AA, roles of which he was very proud. His intelligence, good will and humor will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Earnest; daughters, Elisabeth, Katharine, and Margaret; granddaughter, Sara C.S. Holzer; daughter-in-law, Levecke Mas; sister-in-law, Mary Holzer; and the Earnest family. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping find a cure for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva via IFOPA.org. Memorial service information: (847) 381-3411.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020