JENNINGS--Professor Edwin Judson, passed away in New York City on Wednesday, May 1 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by his sister Eleanor Jennings, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Merilee R. Jennings of Manhattan, his brother Douglas Jennings, of Wilmington, NC, son Stephen Jennings of Pawling, NY and daughter Kirsten Jennings Meadow of Greenwich, CT. After growing up in Livingston, NJ, he attended Princeton University, class of 1964 and earned his JD at Georgetown Law School. Professor Jennings began his career in public interest law as one of the original "storefront lawyers" at Legal Services on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and in Hell's Kitchen, as well as at Columbia University Welfare Law Center, and Legal Services for the Elderly Poor. For more than 10 years, he was one of the original cohort of volunteers at The Door Youth Services Center, providing legal services for at-risk juveniles. In 1977, after serving as a Clinical instructor at NYU School of Law's Urban Law Clinic, he began his 45-year teaching career at Seton Hall University School of Law with a focus on civil litigation subjects. He served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in 1982- 1983. For over a decade he co- taught popular seminars illuminating aspects of Constitutional and Immigration Law and Public Policy with Congressman Peter Rodino (D- NJ). His extensive publications highlight his interest in and keen understanding of the impact of computer technology, the internet, and the phenomena of online social communities upon the development and practice of law. Popular with students and co- workers alike, he was named teacher of the year in 1986 and 1995. A voracious reader and avid connoisseur of music and theater, Professor Jennings's broad knowledge, legendary humor and willingness to give of his time are his legacy to his students, friends and family. Serving as advisor for the Arts Law chapter at Seton Hall Law School as well as on the Board of Directors of New Jersey Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts highlight his joint passions for law and the arts. The family respectfully request that those wishing to honor his memory do so with a donation to Drama Club, whose mission is bringing youth involved in the criminal justice system transformative theater programming and positive mentorship, including partnership with The Door Youth Services Center where Professor Jennings donated his own time and services. Donations may be made directly through the website dramaclubnyc.org or mailed to: Drama Club, 34-18 Northern Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11101. Published in The New York Times on May 14, 2019

