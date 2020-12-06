MILBURY-- Edwin (Morley) Van Rensselaer, 81, of Ligonier, peacefully passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020. He was home at Stirling Hall surrounded by his loving wife, family, and friends. Morley was born in New York on May 23, 1939. He attended Irving School and Hackley School, Tarrytown, New York, and The University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. Morley enjoyed golfing, tennis, sailing, and had a love of horses. He was married to Cassandra King Mellon (Lady P) at Huntland Downs in Ligonier, PA on September 29, 1979. Morley loved spending time with his beloved Lady P at their home (Long House) in Woods Hole, MA, as well as their home in Antigua, West Indies (Weatherside). The adventures with Lady P and friends to Antigua, Africa, London, and numerous destinations in the U.S. were among Morley's treasured memories. Morley will be remembered for his vivacious sense of humor, love of adventure, charm, kindness, and unending generosity. He was a longtime member of Rolling Rock Club, Ligonier; as well as being a member of The Duquesne Club, Pittsburgh, PA; Mill Reef Club, St. Johns, Antigua; Laurel Valley Golf Club, Ligonier, PA; Latrobe Country Club, Latrobe, PA; Oyster Harbors Club, Osterville, MA; and Woods Hole Golf Club, Woods Hole, MA. In addition to his wife, Cassandra Milbury, he is survived by his step- son, Bruce Henderson (Angela); his step-daughter, Christina Henderson; and three grandchildren: Andrew, Kendra, and Scotty. A private ceremony will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Michaels of the Valley Church of Rector PA. Mailing address: P.O. Box 336 Ligonier, PA 15658. For online giving: https://tithely/
give?c=1977092