NADEL--Edwin. Edwin Nadel, age 91, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly Harrison, NY passed away on October 12. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kay Chaney and four children: Victoria Stein (Zack), Lauren Nauser, Andrew Nadel (Doris) and Dr. Skip Harris (Michelle). Five grandchildren and one great-grandson survive. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Treibick, who died in 1974. Mr. Nadel was a General Agent with New England Mutual Life (now MetLife) with offices in Manhattan, Garden City and Westchester County. His Agency was one of the largest and most award winning in the country. His professional and civic commitments in New York City and nationally were many. Ed was a Founding Board Member, National Center for Learning Disabilities and recipient New England Life Edward Phillips Award given nationally for outstanding citizenship. Despite Parkinson's Disease, he skied at 80, and played golf until 82. His kindness, determination and congenial personality will be missed by family and friends as well as the women and men he so enjoyed mentoring. Memorial gifts may be made to NCLD or Ballet Arizona. See



