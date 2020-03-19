REID--Edwina O'Shea, of Mill Neck, NY died on February 21, 2020. Born on January 22, 1938, the youngest daughter of William J. and Edwina S. O'Shea. Graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart and Manhattanville College. She worked for Mercantile Stores Company in New York City as a fashion buyer, later became a travel agent at the Travel Center of Lattingtown, NY. She was predeceased by her late husband Cornelius J. of 43 years and previously married to the late Lawrence A. Quigley for four years. Mother of Andrew Quigley (Sarah) and David Quigley (Christina); Randy Reid (the late Judy), David Reid (Maggie), Lisa Reid and Andrew Reid (Jessie). Sister of the late William (Mimi) and the late Mimi (John). Grandmother of 13, all of whom she loved dearly. Private memorial to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to , www.alz.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 19, 2020