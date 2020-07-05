EFROSENE JUFFRAS

1/
JUFFRAS--Efrosene (Effie) passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at age 93 with her beloved husband of 68 years, Angelo, by her side. Although Effie lived in Pittsboro, NC, for the last five years of her life, her heart and home were in her birthplace of New York City where she graduated from Hunter College High School and Hunter College, where she earned a degree in mathematics and membership in the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Effie remained interested in mathematics and computer science throughout her life. She worked for IBM on the early computer language SOAP in the 1950s and later, after receiving a M.A. in computer science, she taught computer science for Passaic and Bergen Community Colleges and Felician College. She finished out her career as a systems analyst for AT&T. In addition to Angelo, Effie cherished her daughter Diane, son Jason, granddaughter Marika, sister Helen, and the other members of her extended family. She is forever in their hearts.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
