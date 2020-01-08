BOWSER--Eileen. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of Eileen Bowser, respected scholar of early cinema and preservation activist, who curated the film archive at The Museum of Modern Art for four decades. She died of natural causes on December 24 in Manhattan at age 91. As an archivist in the pre-digital age, she described her work as "a moral right and ethical responsibility--to keep films from disappearing." Born in Ohio in 1928, Ms. Bowser joined the Museum's Film Library in 1954 as a secretary. An advocate of international cooperation, her work on behalf of repatriating the world's film heritage was instrumental in saving hundreds of films made on fragile nitrate stock. The Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art



