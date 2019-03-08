CANALE--Eileen C. (Regucci), of Fairfield, CT, originally of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Eileen was the beloved daughter of the late Mae and Alfred Regucci; wife of the late Richard H. Canale; sister to Mary Ann Pianta (Robert); mother of Steven (Sharon), the late Peter, and Maria (Prior). Eileen was grandmother to Matthew, Patty (Mat), Fiona, and Ari. She was the great-grand- mother to Sloan and Allison. Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady the Assumption Church in Fairfield, CT at 11am, Saturday, March 9th, 2019. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to: St. Ephrem Catholic Academy. www.stephremacademy.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2019