COOGAN--Eileen Marie O'Donnell, 72, longtime resident of Mount Kisco, died on March 16, at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by family and friends after a long and brave battle with Multiple Myeloma. Eileen was born in Philadelphia to James L. and Lillian T. (McCarthy) O'Donnell. She was raised with her brother, William and sister, Carolyn in Northeast Philadelphia. Eileen was a Psychiatric Nurse Manager in the adolescent unit at New York Hospital in White Plains for many years before joining the Fieldston School, where she was respected and admired as an understanding but tough nurse and trusted student advisor for over 20 years. Eileen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Coogan; her daughter, Bernadette Hess (John) and sons, Brendan Coogan (Molly) and Colin Coogan (Stephanie) and her 10 grandchildren. Eileen never sought to be the center of attention, and yet she was our rock, our compass, and our light. Memories of her warmth and humor, the blessing of her love, and the sound of her gentle Irish laugh will forever live in our hearts.



