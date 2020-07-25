1/2
Eileen Gerchick
1929 - 2020
Eileen Gerchick, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Tamarac, Florida on July 23, 2020. Born in 1929 to Herman and Shirley Lederman, she, along with her elder brother Burton, was raised in The Bronx. Eileen was a loving wife to Sidney for 59 years until his death in 2011. Together, they made their home in Jericho, New York and later settled in Tamarac, Florida to enjoy sunshine, golf, and tennis in their retirement. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Gerchick and Beth Green (and husband Jeffrey), and granddaughters Sophie Green and Emily Green (and husband Ted Hirsh). A graduate of Hunter College, Eileen dedicated her life to education, teaching high school English for 40+ years. She was devoted to her family and will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother, doting grandmother, and ferocious Scrabble player.

Published in New York Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
She welcomed me with open arms when I returned to Kennedy High School in Plainview and we became the best of friends. I have such happy memories of spending time with her after teaching. She and I loved those annual 6 Lb. lobsters. We never told anyone how much they really weighed.
Ill miss her and her jokes . She was such a good friend (and hair colorist) to me.
Loved you, Eileen.
Rachelle Davis
Rachelle Davis
Friend
