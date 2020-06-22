1967 - 2020

Eileen Harris, age 52, passed away on June 8, after a traffic accident in South Orange, NJ. She was a longtime resident of Summit, NJ. Eileen was born in Yonkers, NY, to James and Ann English. She grew up in LaGrangeville, NY, attended Millbrook School, and graduated from Kenyon College in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in English literature. Eileen started her career as a public relations account representative in Washington, D.C. and then moved on to an account executive position in NYC. She met her husband in NYC, and they were married in 1994 in Bermuda. Eileen left the workplace and moved with her family to Summit after the birth of their first daughter. She was a wonderful cook and an avid reader with a quick wit and a beautiful smile. She will be missed very much by all who loved her. Eileen is survived by her husband Phil Harris, her daughters Emme, Charlotte and Annabel Harris, her mother Ann Andersen, her brothers Michael and James English, two nieces, and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will have a private remembrance in Cape May, NJ, a town special to Eileen and her family. In lieu of flowers, friends and family whose lives were touched by Eileen are invited to make donations in her name to Bridges, located at 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ (908) 273-0176.

