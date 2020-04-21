MITZMAN--Eileen. With deepest sympathy we mourn the passing of our dear friend Eileen Mitzman on April 18, 2020. We all loved and admired Eileen from the moment we met her. She was able to take her deepest pain and channel it to educate and advocate in the fight to end AIDS in America and save our children. With her straight shooting and loving persona, she captured our hearts and the hearts of everyone she met. May the gates of heaven welcome Eileen to reunite with her husband, Neil, and her daughters, Stacey and Marni. Rest in Peace, Eileen. Love, Your Loving Friends.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020