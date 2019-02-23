Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EKKEHARD WLASCHIHA. View Sign

WLASCHIHA--Ekkehard. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of German baritone Ekkehard Wlaschiha, who sang 69 performances of seven roles with the company from 1988 through 2001. He was best known to Met audiences as Alberich in Wagner's Ring, a character he portrayed 39 times, including for his company debut in Siegfried and for the Met's landmark 1990 PBS broadcast of the complete cycle, and the Deutsche Grammophon recording in which he took part. Wlaschiha also sang Jochanaan in Salome, Don Pizarro in Fidelio, and both Amfortas and Klingsor in Parsifal over the course of his distinguished Met career. We extend our sympathy to his family. Peter Gelb, General Manager Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Music Director



