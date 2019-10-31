Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE BERG. View Sign Service Information Plaza Jewish Community Chapel 630 Amsterdam Avenue New York , NY 10024 (212)-769-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

BERG--Elaine. The Board of Directors and staff of LiveOnNY, the federally designated organization which oversees organ donation and transplantation in the greater New York area, mourn the loss of our former colleague, Elaine Berg, who passed away in New York City on October 29. Elaine was a passionate advocate for organ donation and served as President & CEO of LiveOnNY (formerly called the New York Organ Donor Network) from 1999 to 2011. Because of her extraordinary commitment, nearly 8,000 New Yorkers received the gift of life during her tenure and thousands more received a better quality of life through tissue and cornea donation. "Elaine was a passionate leader who was totally committed to organ donation and this field," said Helen Irving, who succeeded Berg as President & CEO of LiveOnNY in 2011. "It was her love for life, love for her grandchildren that drove this passion. She knew how precious life is and donation helped her express that passion." Elaine Berg came to LiveOnNY after a distinguished career as a senior executive at St. Luke's/ Roosevelt Hospital, Allen Hospital at Columbia Presbyterian, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. As CEO of New York's organ procurement organization until retirement, she reinvigorated the agency, worked with New York State to improve organ donation rates, and built strong relationships with the entire transplant community. After retirement, she volunteered with the Museum of Jewish Heritage. She managed all this while also maintaining total commitment to her marriage, her family and her friends, said Peter Hutchings, longtime friend and Chairman of the NY Organ Donor Network during eight of the 11 years of Berg's tenure. Former colleagues at LiveOnNY will remember Elaine as a proud Manhattanite who brought endless wisdom, warmth and professionalism to her role. She was a beloved leader who knew everyone's name and entertained staff at her home, where she would often cook for them. Lee Perlman, Chairman of LiveOnNY, said, "Elaine gave a huge part of her professional life in the service of transplantation. We are indebted to all she did to give the gift of life to others." The Board of Directors and Staff of LiveOnNY extend our deepest sympathies to Elaine's husband, Irwin, and their loving family. Lee Perlman, Chairman of LiveOnNY; Helen Irving, President of LiveOnNY; Peter Hutchings, Former Chairman of The New York Organ Donor Network



