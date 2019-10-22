1926 - 2019



Elaine Brower, loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Wife and Daughter passed away on October 4, 2019. She is survived by her Son and Daughter-in-law, Roy and Terry Brower, Daughter and Son-in-law, Robin Brower and Arnie Gustafson, Sister, Marcia Fergang, and grandchildren Sean, Justin, Barry and David Brower. She was predeceased by her husband Irving Brower, son Mark Brower, mother and father Jean and Benjamin Goldstein.



Elaine was born in New York City on March 4, 1926. She attended school, married and lived in New York for most of her life. In later years she lived in Florida and most recently in Pikesville, Maryland. Funeral arrangements were in New York.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.