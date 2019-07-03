CAMERON-OXMAN-- Elaine, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 77. Elaine was born on August 26, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to Thomas and Emma Cameron. She was married to Leon Oxman, who predeceased her in 2014. A woman of many talents, skills, and interests, Elaine embarked on several careers including that of teacher, writer and real estate entrepreneur. But throughout her life, Elaine remained deeply committed to education and her alma mater, New York University, where she earned both a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree. A woman of incredible passion, generosity, intellect, and wit, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her, including her beloved cat, Blueberry.
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019