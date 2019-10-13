KAUVAR--Dr. Elaine M., daughter of the late Dr. Borah and Sarah Mozer, was born on May 29, 1939 in Denver, Colorado and died October 10, 2019. She is survived by her sister Evelyn (Gail) Wiescamp, Denver, CO, her brother Dr. Erwin (Helen Ruth) Mozer, Centennial, CO, her niece Dr. Erika Mozer (Jon Glick), Menlo Park, CA, her nephew Dr. Tony Mozer (Dr. Stevie Carraro), Chicago, IL and her great-nephew Max. She is also survived by many cousins. After attending the University of Chicago for two years, Elaine returned to Denver where she received her B.A. from C.U. Boulder. She then attended Duke University where she earned her M.A. in English. Finally, she attended Northwestern University where she received her PhD. in English Literature. Elaine spent almost 41 years at Baruch College, City University of New York where she taught English and American Literature. She also wrote and published two books, entitled Cynthia Ozick's Fiction and Cynthia Ozick Reader and wrote and published several essays on William Blake, Jane Austen, Philip Roth as well as several articles on Cynthia Ozick. Elaine will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Service and burial were held in Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Dr. Elaine Kauvar to the Alzheimer's Foundation of CO, 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO or to Baruch College, City University of New York, One Bernard Baruch Way, 55 Lexington Ave. at 24th St., New York, NY 10010.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019