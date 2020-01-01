MALSIN--Elaine Steckman, passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2019, at the age of 89. She was surrounded by family in her home in Manhattan, New York. Elaine was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 8th, 1930 to Harry and Eva Steckman. A graduate of Hunter College, Elaine married Raphael Bryant Malsin in Manhattan on June 12th, 1959. She and Ray were devoted to each other until his death in 1996. Elaine had two children with Ray. Elaine was dedicated to philanthropic endeavors. She served on the boards of organizations including the NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital (formerly known as the Hospital for Joint Diseases), the Neuberger Museum at the State University of New York at Purchase, the New York City Center theater, and the Paul Taylor Dance Company. Elaine is survived by her son Scott and his daughter Arden; her daughter Amy; her stepson Steven, his wife Joan, and their daughter Sarena; and her stepson Peter, his wife Abigail, and their son Jared and daughter Mikaela. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter Susan. Elaine was vibrant, generous, loving, and dedicated to her family and friends. She was joyful to the end. Services were held in Manhattan on Sunday, December 29th. She is interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.



